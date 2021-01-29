Forensic experts reach Ghazipur border to collect evidence

Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 29: A team of forensic experts along with the crime branch officials have reached Ghazipur border to collect forensic evidence.

The team collected samples from various locations. The Delhi Police said that all members of the public including media persons who are witnesses to the incidents of January 26 and have captured any activity on their mobile phones are requested to forward the same.

Meanwhile, the police has blocked entry to all at Ghazipur border protest site. The media too has not been allowed to enter the site. One police personnel and a local were injured during the stone pelting between farmers and counter protesters at the Singhu border.

The Delhi Traffic Police on its Twitter handle said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli,Piau Maniyari borders closed.Lampur, Safiabad,Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders opened. Please take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Avoid Outer Ring Rd,GTK road and NH 44."