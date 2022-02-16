On tantrik advise, couple beheads baby girl as part of human sacrifice on lunar eclipse day

Owls, black magic and the Telangana polls: What is the link

'Is it possible to save govt by black magic': HDK's dig at BJP

For practising black magic 6 get 4 years in jail

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 16: A court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district sentenced four persons to six years imprisonment for killing a woman for practising black magic.

Additional District and Sessions Judge on Tuesday sentenced the four persons all residents of Kutiasai tola in Kutingta village under Noamundi police station for killing the woman and concealing the body.

An FIR was registered in 2015 in this regard, the complainant Bari Bobonga had stated that his wife Chami Bobonga was killed by the convicts allegedly for practising witchcraft and they had also hidden the body.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:45 [IST]