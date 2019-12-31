For first time, J&K opens up govt jobs for people across country

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has invited applications for 33 non-gazetted posts from candidates across the country. This is for the first time that hiring will take place from across the country, in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

Prior to the abrogation, the appointments were restricted to the permanent residents of Kashmir and Ladakh.

The posts advertised include that of stenographers, drivers and typists. The J&K Reservation Rules 2005 will be applicable in the reserved category. It states that the available vacancies would be in favour of the permanent residents.

Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday dropped from list of holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

There are 33 posts advertised and 17 are in the open merit category, which means anyone from outside J&K can apply and be selected. These candidates have been requested to send their applications to the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu.

The applications from candidates from Kashmir and Ladakh would be received separately by the principal district judges of the respective jurisdictions.

Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir: SC reserves verdict on batch of petitions

It may be recalled that the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.