  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For first time, J&K opens up govt jobs for people across country

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has invited applications for 33 non-gazetted posts from candidates across the country. This is for the first time that hiring will take place from across the country, in the wake of Article 370 being abrogated.

    Prior to the abrogation, the appointments were restricted to the permanent residents of Kashmir and Ladakh.

    For first time, J&K opens up govt jobs for people across country

    The posts advertised include that of stenographers, drivers and typists. The J&K Reservation Rules 2005 will be applicable in the reserved category. It states that the available vacancies would be in favour of the permanent residents.

    Sheikh Abdullah’s birthday dropped from list of holidays in Jammu and Kashmir

    There are 33 posts advertised and 17 are in the open merit category, which means anyone from outside J&K can apply and be selected. These candidates have been requested to send their applications to the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu.

    The applications from candidates from Kashmir and Ladakh would be received separately by the principal district judges of the respective jurisdictions.

    Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir: SC reserves verdict on batch of petitions

    It may be recalled that the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.

    More CANDIDATES News

    Read more about:

    candidates article 370 jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue