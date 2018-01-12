For first time in Indian history, four SC judges to address media on transparency

For the first time probably in the history of India, four top judges of the Supreme Court will address a press conference. The press conference is slated to be held at 12.15 pm.

The press conference would be addressed by Justice Chelameswar and 3 other judges of the Supreme Court. The unprecedented move to call for a press conference was a decision taken by Justice Chelameswar. The press conference would be about the events in the collegium of the Supreme Court.

In a bid to make matters more serious, Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur the number three and four in the SC are expected to join the press conference. This is for the first time in the history of India that sitting judges of the SC are addressing the media.

OneIndia News