  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For derogatory comments against Modi, Parliament official demoted

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 13: A deputy director in the Parliament's security branch has been demoted for posting offensive, demeaning and sarcastic comments on the social media against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and some Union Ministers.

    Urujul Hassan has been demoted to a lower grade of security officer for five years the notification said. The order said that he would not be able to regain his current position after five years. Hassan had been under suspension since 2018.

    For derogatory comments against Modi, Parliament official demoted

    The order said that Hassan also shared a number of posts indicating his active involvement, indulgence and assistance in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature, failure to maintain political neutrality.

    Kejriwal vs Modi: Is it time for AAP to stick its finger in the national pie

    This is the first time that a Parliament official has faced action for his or her social media activities. After an internal committee held Hassan guilty, Rajya Chairman Venkaiah Naidu took the final call.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi social media comments

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X