  • search

For celebrating GDP date, Chidambaram takes this jibe at BJP

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 2: Congress leader P Chidambaram poked fun at the BJP Saturday over the GDP growth data, saying it did not warrant any jubilation by the ruling party.

    In a series of tweets, the former finance minister said that as expected, the GDP growth in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2018-19 was a good one per cent lower than in the April-June quarter (Q1).

    For celebrating GDP date, Chidambaram takes this jibe at BJP
    Congress leader P Chidambaram

    "Q1 number was on a very low base in the previous year. It did not signify a bump in growth and did not warrant the jubilation of the BJP three months ago," he said.

    Also Read | Economy is in crisis, Modi govt will never achieve double digit growth: P Chidambaram

    Chidambaram said going forward, it was likely that the October-December (Q3) and January-March (Q4) quarters would register similar growth rates unless there were unexpected shocks.

    "The new normal for the Indian economy is 7 per cent and 2018-19 will be a normal year," he said.

    India's economy grew at 7.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, lowest in three quarters, but still remained ahead of China to retain the tag of the world's fastest growing major economy.

    The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices (2011-12) had grown at 6.3 per cent in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, according to government data released Friday.

    The size of the GDP in the second quarter of 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 33.98 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.72 lakh crore a year ago, showing a growth rate of 7.1 per cent, according to a statement of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

    Also Read | GDP growth slows to 7.1 per cent in July-September quarter

    The Indian economy grew at 8.2 per cent in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

    The GDP growth was 7.7 per cent in the January-March quarter.

    Read more about:

    p chidambaram gdp bjp indian economy gdp growth

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 9:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue