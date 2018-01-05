Fodder scam case: Judge to pronounce quantum of sentence via video conference

Ranchi Judge Special CBI Court Shivpal Singh to pronounce the quantum of sentence for rest of the accused, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, via video conferencing. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted in fodder scam case.

During the last hearing, the judge said he had received phone calls from well-wishers of the RJD boss but did not elaborate.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate today filed a plea before Ranchi Special CBI Court demanding a minimum punishment to the RJD Chief on health grounds. Lalu Yadav mentioned in his plea "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds"

The Special CBI court has postponed the sentencing twice this week. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. Lalu Prasad was convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury during 1991-94. He was sent to Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

The Special CBI Court was supposed to sentence the convicts on January 3. With the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, the sentencing was postponed.

OneIndia News