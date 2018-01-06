Fodder scam case: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence at 4 pm today

The Ranchi Special CBI Court to pronounce the quantum of sentence in the fodder scam at 4 pm on Saturday. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted in a fodder scam case 21 years after it had surfaced while acquitting six others including another former chief minister Jagannath Mishra. The sentencing will be heard via video conference.

Judge said, "An open jail is best for these people (convicts), as they also have experience of cow farming'

Earlier, RJD leader Rabri Devi called an emergency meeting of the party before Lalu Prasad Yadav's sentencing in fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's advocate on Friday had filed a plea before Ranchi Special CBI Court demanding minimum punishment to the RJD Chief on health grounds.

The Special CBI court had postponed the sentencing twice this week. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others were convicted in a fodder scam case. Lalu Prasad was convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury during 1991-94. He was sent to Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav has blessings of the almighty and we have faith that he will get justice. I am sure our Chief Laluji will attend RJD's crucial meeting tomorrow" says Bihar party chief Ramchandra Purve. The Special CBI Court was supposed to sentence the convicts on January 3. With the passing away of advocate Vindeshwari Prasad, the sentencing was postponed.

