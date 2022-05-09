Why does Rahul have ties with those challenging India’s integrity asks Amit Malviya

Rahul rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR acting like 'king' instead of CM

Focus on economy, not headlines: Rahul Gandhi targets PM as rupee plummets

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 09: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi overthe largest single-day drop in the value of rupee.

"Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell. Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"A failing rupee is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs. Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines," he added.

Modi ji, you used to criticise Manmohan ji when ₹ fell.



Now ₹ is at its lowest ever value. But I won't criticise you blindly.



A falling ₹ is good for exports provided we support exporters with capital and help create jobs.



Focus on managing our economy, not media headlines. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2022

The Congress also slammed what they called the rupee reaching the ICU (intensive Care Unit).

"Rupee hits ALL-TIME LOW, trading beyond 77.20 per dollar! As gloom & dismay engulfs the nation, former CM of Gujarat hits out strongly at the Prime Minister & his govt. Listen in," Congress tweeted along with a clip of PM Modi's remarks on the rupee when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Rupee weakened and hit a fresh all time low on Monday, trading behind 77.40 per Dollar. This has been driven by investors' preference for safety as lockdowns in China, war on the edge of Europe and fear about higher interest rates sent a jolt across the market.

On Friday the Indian currency ended close to its all time lows of 77.05. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 2.31 per cent to USD 113.46 per barrel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 20:56 [IST]