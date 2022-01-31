FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey today: What to expect

Parliament LIVE: Hopeful of discussion with open mind, says PM Modi on Day 1 of Budget Session

New Delhi, Jan 31: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey 2021-22 as a prequel to the Union Budget 2022. The Economic Survey 2022 will give a report on how the economy of India has progressed over the last year.

One of the most-watched numbers in the pre-Budget Economic Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), is the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next fiscal.

The previous economic survey was presented in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ray of optimism as the country recovers from the impact of the pandemic is likely to figure prominently in the current year's economic survey.

However, various high-frequency indicators like GST collections and corporate profitability are pointing towards significant upward movement.

Just days before the presentation of the Economic Survey, the government appointed economist V Anantha Nageswaran as the new CEA. Nageswaran, an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group, succeeds K V Subramanian, who demitted the office of CEA in December 2021 after the completion of his three-year term.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to give a growth projection of around 9 per cent for the next financial year as Asia's third-largest economy is showing signs of recovery from the pandemic.

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 8:51 [IST]