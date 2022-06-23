Floor test will decide who has the majority, says Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 23: As the MVA government trouble unfolds further, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has said a floor test in the Assembly will decide if the MVA govt has a majority. He suggested the rebels should speak to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directly.

Pawar also said "Everyone knows how the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs were taken to Gujarat and then Assam. We don't have to take the names of all those assisting them. The Assam government is helping them. I don't need to take any names further."

Speaking on whether the MVA has the majority to stay in the power, Sharad Pawar said that only a floor test will decide who has the majority.

"MVA decided to back CM Uddhav Thackeray. I believe once the (Shiv Sena) MLAs return to Mumbai the situation will change," Sharad Pawar said.

"We have seen such situations in Maharashtra several times. With my experience, I can say that we will defeat this crisis, and the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray will run smoothly," Pawar added.