Flood-like situation in Rajasthan: Chambal water level above danger mark, alert issued

Jaipur, Aug 17: A high alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after rain wreaked havoc claiming the lives of five people in the past 24 hours.

Water level in Chambal river has risen alarmingly due to heavy rainfall in the eastern parts of Rajasthan.

The police have issued advisory asking people not to use the old Chambal bridge in the view of reports of suicide at the spot in the last few days.

An advisory issued by Dholpur superintendent of police said, "In view of the high water level in Chambal river at present and incidents of suicides on the old bridge in the last few days, common people are appealed to be cautious of the increased water level and not to go near the river."

The Dholpur district administration has increased surveillance in the villages and hamlets situated on the banks of the river.

A red alert warning was issued for Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali for the next 24 hours, according to the MeT department.

The Army was asked to be vigilant as Kota, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar and Bundi districts recorded more than 160 mm of rain since Thursday, the official said.

Disaster Management, Support and Civil Protection Department Secretary Ashutosh AT Pedhenkar told PTI that five people were killed in various rain-related incidents in three districts.

He said the district administration was in constant contact with the Madhya Pradesh government in connection with the continuous flow of water from the state.

According to data by the MeT department, as of 8.30 am on Friday, 124 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 118 mm in Mount Abu, 117 mm in Bhilwara, 79.8 mm in Dabok, 72 mm in Eranpura Road, and 58 mm in Kota.​