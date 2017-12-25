Flashback 2017: Stories that made the headlines

AUGUST

Total solar eclipse, dubbed The Great American Eclipse, swept the Sun across the USA on August 21. The celestial show the most observed and photographed eclipse in history, with millions staking out prime viewing spots and settling into lawn chairs to watch, especially along the path of totality - the projected line of shadow created when the sun is completely obscured. The projected path of totality was 60 to 70 miles (96 to 113 kilometers) wide, running diagonally across the continent from Oregon to South Carolina, with darkness lasting only about two to three minutes in any one spot. The path of totality crossed 14 states and was the first total solar eclipse to be visible from all of the US since 1918.

The Supreme Court banned instant triple talaq calling it unconstitutional August 22. The SC Bench of five different religions instructed central government to pass law in parliament for triple talaq. Rohinton F. Nariman and Justice Uday U. Lalit set it aside, terming it unconstitutional and violative of Article 14, while Justice Kurian Joseph set it aside on the grounds that it is against the teachings of the Quran, according to the Indian Express. Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justice Abdul Nazeer backed the triple talaq. "Triple talaq was part of Muslim personal law and hence enjoys the status of fundamental rights," Justice Khehar said. Leaders across the political spectrum, social activists and top jurists hailed as a victory of "gender equality" and a "giant step" for women the landmark Supreme Court verdict banning the practice of instant divorce among Muslims.