Five states drive-up India's active covid caseload

Delhi, Mar 17: Five States- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu- continue to drive up India's Active Cases last 24 hours. 83.91% of the new cases are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

While Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases, it is followed by Kerala with 1,970 cases and Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Six States account for 86.7% of the new deaths, of which, Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (87), followed by Punjab 38 daily deaths and Kerala reported 15 deaths.

India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734.

The death toll increased to 1,59,044 with 188 new fatalities, the highest in around two months, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering an increase for the seventh day in a row, the total active caseload has increased to 2,34,406 which now comprises 2.05 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 96.56 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 30,254 new infections were recorded in a span of 24 hours on December 13.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,45,284, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.