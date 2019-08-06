Five reasons why Article 370 had to go

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 06: A historic decision to scrap, Article 370 was taken by the Union Government.

The decision has been hailed by a large majority and criticised by a small minority. The government spoke about the benefits of scrapping this article and why it needed to be done a long time back.

J&K UT: Now J&K IPS, IAS cadre will have to be scrapped

Here are five reasons, why Article 370 had to go:

The state will prosper economically and socially. Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of terrorism. Kashmir will be one of the top tourist destination after complete development. It will prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes. It will politically give chance to all parties to rule the state and allow its development.