Modi govt works for needy, not for damaads: Sitharaman in RS

Fiscal deficit will be brought down without hurting growth: FM Sitharaman

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Feb 12: In her reply to the Budget discussions in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will bring down India's fiscal deficit without creating hurdles for growth.

Sitharaman added that the government has not "hurried" while announcing any fiscal deficit number.

During the Budget presentation, Sitharaman pegged the fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 9.5 per cent of GDP and 2021-22 at 6.8 per cent.

The FM said post-pandemic economies have suffered all over the world and the Union Budget 2021 was an attempt to provide a "strong stimulus" to deal with this situation.

In doing so, she says, not only quick short term solutions were created, but "we also looked at medium, long term and sustainable growth that will help us remain one of the fastest-growing economies."

Sitharaman highlighted the swift response in providing a relief package post covid. She also said that " building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat actually represents the aspirations of 130 crore people of this country."

"Over two thirds of this population are youth looking for opportunities," Sitharaman highlighted. "The Budget was aimed at not only giving relief packages but creating opportunities for employment," she added.

She further said that Prime Minister Modi is responsible for removing all ills from MNERGA and it was under the BJP that the scheme was effectively utilised.

PM Modi a coward, gave Indian land to China: Rahul Gandhi | Oneindia News

"We have overseen the highest ever utilisation at Rs 90.469 crore of the rural employment scheme."