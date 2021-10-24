YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    First Zika virus case reported in UP’s Kanpur

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kanpur (UP), Oct 24: A Zika virus case has been reported in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a health official said on Sunday. He said a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection on Saturday, the first in Kanpur.

    Representational Image

    Chief Medical Officer Nepal Singh said that the IAF officer was suffering from fever for the past several days and was admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the district. Following mysterious symptoms in the case, the blood sample was collected and sent to Pune for proper examination which confirmed that the patient was Zika virus positive, he said, adding the report was received on Saturday.

    Twenty-two more samples of persons who came in contact with the patient and those who have the same symptoms have also been sent for examination, Singh said.

    Health and civic bodies’ officials have been put on alert to deal with the situation. Besides, several teams have also been tasked to check the spread of the virus in the district, officials said.

    More ZIKA VIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    zika virus

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X