Firing reported in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao; Two onlookers dead

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 09: An incident of firing was reported at around 9:21 pm yesterday by unidentified persons in the Bara Hindu Rao area.

''The firing took place twice, following a clash between two parties. Two onlookers dead, one identified,'' DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, Delhi Police said.

The identity of both deceased is being established.

"We are investigating the case and it is being suspected that they were hit by bullets as it was a case of firing incident. What happened at the time of the incident, who was involved in this is now being probed," the official said.

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 8:18 [IST]