UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres saddened by loss of life in fire at Serum Institute, says UN spokesperso

Maharashtra hospital fire: Rahul Gandhi asks state government to provide all assistance to families of victims

Maharashtra hospital fire: PM Modi approves Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of victims

Fire breaks out at shoe factory in West Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 21: A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire fighting operations underway at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar where a fire broke out this morning. 31 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/JywkQ1bAQL — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.