YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus International Yoga Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fire breaks out at shoe factory in West Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

    No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.

    Fire breaks out at shoe factory in West Delhi
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The Fire Department said it received a call about the blaze at 8.22 am, following which 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

    More FIRE ACCIDENT News  

    Read more about:

    fire accident delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X