Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Sadhana House

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Mumbai, Dec 29: Fire in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area has been declared as level-3 fire. Eight fire tenders present at the spot.

A blaze had erupted at in an under construction building near Kamala mills compound in Mumbai. No casualty or injury was reported. The fire at Sadhana House (G+4) was reported around 4.45pm.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress unit president Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday called for a judicial investigation into recent fire mishaps in Mumbai which claimed 20 lives. He also sought action against Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

On Dec 27, at least seven people died and two others injured after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur.