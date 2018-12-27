  • search
    Fire breaks out in Kolkata Metro, 11 hospitalised

    Kolkata, Dec 27: A dozen passengers fell ill and had to be evacuated as smoke engulfed the coach of Kolkata Metro caught dire on Thursday. Reports said a fire incident took place between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations and a train got stuck due to the incident.

    Fire breaks out in Kolkata Metro, 11 hospitalised (Representative image)
    The incident occurred  20 mins ago. The fire has been put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants.

    West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group attending. Passengers being evacuated. Among those who fell ill are many senior citizens.

    Thursday, December 27, 2018, 18:40 [IST]
