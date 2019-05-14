FIR registered against Kamal Haasan over ‘first terrorist was a Hindu’ remark

  • search
    Chennai, May 14: An FIR was registered against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Haasan, the president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), had stirred a hornet's nest by saying that the first extremist in Independent India was a Hindu, referring to Nathuram Godse.

    The case was registered in Aravakurichi, Tamil Nadu, today. The case was reportedly registered under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Haasan in an election campaign in Tamil Nadu had said independent India's first "extremist was a Hindu"-- Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

    The BJP had accused Kamal Haasan of trying to create a rift among two groups in the name of religion. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Tamilisai Soundararajan said "Uttering nonsense" on a sensitive subject amounts to violating the poll code of conduct.

    Haasan while while campaigning in the town of Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu's Karur district on Sunday night said in Tamil, ""I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area, but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Independent India's first extremist (theevravaadi) was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it starts."

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 21:32 [IST]
