  • search
Trending Flashback 2019 NPR Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR filed against Raghubar Das for objectionable remarks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: An FIR has been registered against caretaker Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks on JMM working president Hemant Soren's caste, police said.

    Based on a complaint lodged by Soren on December 19, a preliminary probe into the matter was conducted by Sub- Divisional police officer Arvind Upadhyay and then the FIR was registered at Mihijam police station, Jamtara SP Anshuman Kumar said.

    FIR filed against Raghubar Das for objectionable remarks
    caretaker Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das

    The FIR was registered against the outgoing chief minister under the SC/ST Act on Wednesday, police said.

    Jharkhand govt formation: Hemant Soren stakes claim, swearing-in on Dec 29

    Soren had filed the complaint against Das at Dumka Police Station, accusing him of making "objectionable" remarks on his caste during an election meeting in Jamtara, the SP said.

    "I have filed a complaint with the SC/ST police station in Dumka against the chief minister, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting at Jamtara's Mihijam on Wednesday," Soren had earlier told reporters.

    "His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?" he had said.

    BJP Jharkhand unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo had then claimed that Soren's "absurd allegation" against the chief minister was a tactic after he was deplored for his remarks that people wearing saffron robes were robbing women of their honour.

    More RAGHUBAR DAS News

    Read more about:

    raghubar das hemant soren objectionable jharkhand

    Story first published: Thursday, December 26, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue