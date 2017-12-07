FIR against union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for calling Siddaramaiah "booklicker"

An FIR has been registered against union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde for derogatory comments against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Hegde has been booked under sections 153,504 of IPC.

During a Bharatiya Janata Party Parivarthana rally in Belagavi, the minister had made derogatory statements against the Congress and Siddaramaiah. "All that Siddaramaiah cares for our votes. He will even lick boots for votes," Ananth Kumar Hegde had said.

Congress workers approached the Mysore city court with a private complaint seeking directions to file FIR against the minister. The court directed the city police to register an FIR despite the statements being made in Belagavi. The Mysuru police registered an FIR on Sunday and are likely to seek a transfer of the case from Belagavi police.

Hegde is infamous for his derogatory and inflammatory statements. Chief minister Siddaramaiah too had hit back at Hegde for his statements and called him "heir of Godhse".

