'Finance Minister' trends on twitter as Sitharaman skips pre-Budget experts meet

New Delhi, Jan 09: Ahead of the union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, brainstormed with top economists at NITI Aayog to discuss the economic slowdown. Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present.

The Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

This did not go well with the netizens as they questioned the travesty of the Modi-Shah government.

Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi chairs meeting with top economists

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too pointed that Sitharaman was not in attendance even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, met the experts.

Woh sab toh theek hai, but where the hell is Finance Minister? https://t.co/1gBh77DPgh — Mohit Agarwal (@just_mohit) January 9, 2020

These 2 pics depict the sorry state of d economics of our country. Finance minister is not present where she is the most needed.Or is it like she isn't taken into consideration while making economic policies pic.twitter.com/EIyvAurXfG — Baburao Apte (@Baburao124421) January 9, 2020

And this is utterly crap, Finance minister consulting pre budget meet with @BJP4India people and uneducated modi is consulting with business leaders for budget. You guy gone made.? Is this budget for India or BJP@nsitharaman doesn't you feel cabinet is waste https://t.co/CSql8L6XO2 — Vijay Reddy Aenugula (@vijayaenugula) January 9, 2020

Finance Minister missing in meeting with industrialists, just like Sushma Swaraj was reduced to twitter activity as foreign minister. Seems to be a pattern with Modi and women Ministers in his cabinet. — Anil Acharya (@aa3132) January 9, 2020

Where is the Finance Minister? Or has the Duo forgotten they have one? https://t.co/990NEDyQp4 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 9, 2020