Finance Minister Jaitley to speak at Harvard

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will address students of the prestigious Harvard University on a visit to the US next month, the varsity said on Friday.

Jaitley is scheduled to travel to the US in October to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington.

At Harvard on October 12, the Finance Minister would deliver the 'Mahindra Lecture' in honour of the late Harish C Mahindra, a distinguished alumnus of Harvard College and a visionary leader of business and industry in India, the South Asia Institute of Harvard University said in its latest newsletter.

A day earlier in Boston, Jaitley will be hosted by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum along with National Infrastructure Investment Fund, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, for a round table with the industry.

Jaitley's trip to the US has not been officially announced yet.

While in Washington, in addition to addressing the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, Jaitley is likely to participate in several bilateral and multilateral meetings.

He is also scheduled to visit New York and Boston to interact with the business community and think-tanks.

PTI