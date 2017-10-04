Finally, 'missing Rahul' is visiting Amethi, plans to reach out to farmers, party workers

New Delhi, Oct 4: Suddenly, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi since his much-published two-week long visit to the United States has become too active to handle.

Seriously, we are not joking. Not only the scion of the Gandhi family is making the right moves targeting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the Congress VP looks determined to reach out to the voters of the country ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After his first round of three-day long Gujarat tour last week, Rahul on Wednesday is going to visit his home constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh as a part of his three-day sojourn to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

This will be Rahul's first visit to Amethi after the Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in the state Assembly elections earlier this year.

Because of his absence from his constituency for such a long period, dozens of posters describing local member of Parliament (MP) and Congress VP Rahul as "missing" came up in Amethi in August.

The posters carried the Gandhi scion's picture, written below which was a reward for anyone who could trace their missing MP. The posters, however, were not attributed to any individual or organisation.

Rahul's absence from his home turf had led to anger and disappointment among the voters, people of Amethi said. The posters also said that Rahul had insulted his voters with his behaviour.

While Congress workers in the district accused the BJP and other political opponents for the posters, many rued that Rahul had lost interest in Amethi after the humiliating state assembly poll defeat in March.

During his Wednesday visit to the state, Rahul is planning to touch his base once again with the voters. According to reports, Rahul is slated to hold "chaupals" with farmers as well as meetings with party workers and locals separately in his parliamentary constituency Amethi, and Rae Bareli, the constituency of his mother and party president Sonia Gandhi.

"On October 4, he will hold chaupal in Kathora village of Jagdishpur area in Amethi and will also visit different villages of his constituency," Chandrakant Dubey, Rahul's representative was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. During his "chaupal", Rahul will "listen to the grievances" of the farmers.

Rahul is planning to stay back in Amethi on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Congress leader will interact with the public at the Munshiganj guesthouse and later meet party workers at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College in Amethi.

He will also visit several areas in Salon Vidhan Sabha constituency, after which he will travel to Rae Bareli. There, he will stay the night at the Bhuvemau guesthouse. On October 6, he will meet with locals before returning to New Delhi, stated The Indian Express report.

Rahul's Amethi visit has already created a lot of controversies after the district authorities asked the Congress VP to reschedule his proposed visit to his Lok Sabha constituency on law-and-order grounds, leaving the opposition party fuming and the BJP making a counter-attack.

"In order to maintain law-and-order, a majority of the district police force will be on duty. Hence, there will be great inconvenience in maintaining peace. Therefore, it is requested that the tour be re-scheduled on any date after October 5," a letter written by the Amethi administration to the district Congress chief said.

After facing criticism from the Congress for asking Rahul to postpone his visit to Amethi, the district administration on Monday said it was ready for the party VP's three-day tour beginning from Wednesday.

