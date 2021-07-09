Final trial data for Covaxin looks good, WHO nod soon

Coronavirus: With 930 more deaths, India reports 43,733 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: With the vaccine trial data looking good, Covaxin is likely to get a nod from the World Health Organisation very soon. Chief scientist at WHO, Soumya Swaminathan told a news organisation that the final trial data for Covaxin looks good and mets the safety profile of the international public health agency so far.

She told CNBC-TV that the data packet is currently being assembled, while adding that Covaxin's efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 is a bit low. The overall efficacy is quite high she also said.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trial

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech has shown an overall efficacy of 77.8% in the phase 3 clinical trials on Saturday. The vaccine also showed 65.2% against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant.

The indigenously developed vaccine is 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group. Efficacy data also demonstrated 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.

Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events.

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 8:40 [IST]