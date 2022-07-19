Filmmaker Mani Ratnam admitted to Chennai hospital

TVS Emerald Atrium: Pay just Rs.7 Lakh to book your dream home in Chennai

Prakash KL

Chennai, July 19: Well-known filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever.

The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. The ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. He had tested negative for COVID-19, and is likely to be discharged today, PTI sources said.

The filmmaker, who directed movies like 'Nayagan', 'Roja' and 'Dil Se' among many others, has been busy with his most-ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan which has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and many others in the ensemble cast.

The movie is in the post-production stage and slated for release on September 30.

It has to be noted that the film's hero Vikram was also hospitalised recently over "mild chest discomfort."