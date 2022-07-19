YouTube
  • search
Trending Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Filmmaker Mani Ratnam admitted to Chennai hospital

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 19: Well-known filmmaker Mani Rathnam was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday, reportedly over symptoms of fever.

    The corporate hospital where he has been admitted is yet to officially react. The ace director was taken to the hospital with symptoms of fever today and he underwent a checkup. He had tested negative for COVID-19, and is likely to be discharged today, PTI sources said.

    Mani Ratnam
    Mani Ratnam

    The filmmaker, who directed movies like 'Nayagan', 'Roja' and 'Dil Se' among many others, has been busy with his most-ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan which has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and many others in the ensemble cast.

    The movie is in the post-production stage and slated for release on September 30.

    <strong>AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence</strong> AIADMK headquarters in Chennai sealed after violence

    It has to be noted that the film's hero Vikram was also hospitalised recently over "mild chest discomfort."

    Comments

    More chennai News  

    Read more about:

    hospitalized admitted fever chennai

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X