Filled with cautious hope says Indian envoy on new Pak government

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria said that the new government in Pakistan has opened a political window and India is filled with cautious hope.

    Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria
    "Terrorism is a deal-breaker; what is important is a bilateral conversation and that will happen when terrorism ends," Bisaria was quoted as saying by PTI. Bisaria, who was in IIM Calcutta, said, "Bilateral relations received a setback after the (terrorist) attacks on Pathankot and Uri. But after the new government came in Pakistan, a new political window opened up and we are filled with cautious hope."

    He further said that all efforts are on to secure the release of every Indian prisoner in Pakistan and bring them back to India on humanitarian grounds.

    Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan had recently called for resolving differences through dialogue, taking to Twitter, Khan said, "the best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading."

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 6:25 [IST]
