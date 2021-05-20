Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd extends helping hand to ease oxygen shortage in hospitals

HC tells Centre to fix formula to determine price of oxygen concentrators

TN invites Expression of Interest to set up oxygen, vaccines

Maharashtra must aim to produce 3,000 MT medical oxygen per day: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar

Fifth consignment: Karnataka gets 180 tonnes oxygen from Jamshedpur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, May 20: Karnataka on Thursday received the fifth consignment of Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur carrying 160 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in eight containers, the South Western Railway said.

"The 5th #OxygenExpress to Karnataka arrived at Whitefield, Bengaluru at 1:55 AM, with 160T LMO in 8 containers from Tatanagar," the SWR tweeted.

With this, the state received 640 metric tonnes of LMO by rail so far.

Centre has given nod to allow use of oxygen produced in state: Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar

On Tuesday, the state had received 120 tonnes of LMO from Jamshedpur.

The demand for oxygen has gone up with the rise is COVID cases in the state.

There were 34,281 fresh infections and 468 fatalities on Wednesday while there are 5.59 lakh active cases in the state.

The state had urged the Centre to supply 1,200 tonnes of oxygen.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 14:36 [IST]