‘Few defections won’t deter our agenda': Goa CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 10: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday tweeted that a few defections, to fulfil the agenda of greed and personal interests cannot deter our agenda of Good Governance. The chief ministers remarks comes on a day two BJP MLA's quit the party ahead of polls scheduled next month.

"Bharatiya Janata Party is a big family that continues to serve the motherland with full devotion! A few defections, to fulfil the agenda of greed and personal interests cannot deter our agenda of Good Governance," Sawant tweeted.

"Goan people have seen BJP's governance and development model for a decade and I am sure that they will give us another term in their service. Jai Hind, Jai Goa," he added.

Goa minister Michael Lobo and BJP MLA from Maem, Pravin Zantye resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry.

"I have resigned both from the Goa cabinet and as MLA. In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP," said Michael Lobo.

"Hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at and party workers are unhappy," he added.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that elections to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14.

The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 15:23 [IST]