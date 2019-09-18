  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Festival bonus for CG employees: 78 day wage bonus announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: There is good news for 11 lakh employees as they are set to get 78 days wage as bonus.

    For 11 lakh railway employees, this government has consistently for the last 6 years, been giving record bonus, equivalent to the wage of 78 days. This year also, 11,52,000 employees will get 78 days wage as bonus. This is the reward for productivity, union minister, Prakash Javadekar said.

    Festival bonus for CG employees: 78 day wage bonus announced

    Further Javadekar also announced at a presser with Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman that the Cabinet had given its approval to ban e-cigarettes. This would mean that the production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising relating to e-cigarretes are banned.

    The news of a wage bonus for the railway employees comes as a relief ahead of the festival season. Several employees of the Central Government have been awaiting good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission. The Cabinet however did not take any decision on the anticipated DA hike of 5 per cent that the CG employees have been awaiting.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar bonus central government employees

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue