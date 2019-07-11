FCRA violation: 'Being targeted for human rights work', says Indira Jaisingh on CBI raids

New Delhi, July 11: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out a raid at the homes and offices of senior acvocates Indira Jaising and her husband Anand Grover in connection with the FCRA violation case.

Supreme Court had in May issued notices to Jaising, Grover and their NGO Lawyers' Collective. The couple had then cried fould and alleged that they were being "victimised".

"Mr Grover and I are being targeted for the human rights work that we have done over the years," Jaisingh told media today.

Reports say that raids are underway at the offices of Lawyers' Collective Delhi and Mumbai. Jaising is a trustee and secretary of the NGO.

The searches are taking place at the Nizamuddin residence and office of Jaising, office of the NGO in Jangpura and an office in Mumbai from 5 in the morning, PTI reports quoted officials as saying.

Grover was booked by the agency for alleged FCRA violations in receiving foreign aid. When contacted, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the "midst" of it (searches). Lawyers Collective had issued a strong denial of all the charges levelled by the CBI.

There are serious allegation of the couple of misusing foreign contributions and spending the funds outside India.

In June again, the ministry had suspended Lawyers Collective's FCRA account for six months and issued a notice, said reports.The CBI had earlier filed a case against Grover and the NGO for alleged discrepancies in utilising foreign funds.

According to reports, CBI had filed a criminal case against the Lawyers Collective on June 18, 2019, for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) on the basis of a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).