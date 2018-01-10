Father’s heart breaking plea falls on deaf ears of terrorist son

For Farhan Wani, one of the terrorists killed in an encounter at Kashmir on Tuesday, the pleas by his father made no difference. His father had put up a heart breaking plea on his social media page on November 24.

However Wani decided to stay with the terrorists and bit the Army's bullet in the Anantnag encounter on Tuesday.

Wani had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in October 2017. Hailing from Kulgam, he was the son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani. His father posted a message on his Facebook page urging him to give up the gun and return home.

The father wrote, "dear son, my body has begun betraying me ever since you left us. I scream from the pain you have inflicted upon us, but still believe that you will return home."

"I can't explain how much I miss your smiling face. It's been almost six months, but not a minute goes by without me thinking about you. I hope you are okay, I hope you are well. I am your father, and if I do not tell you this, nobody else will," he continued. "I am sorry, but I am going to die. I am left with no other choice. You still have a lot to learn, but I will not be there to teach you, to scold you, to help you."

