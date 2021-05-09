Fatal black fungus infection: Do's, don'ts; All you need to know
New Delhi, May 09: The rising number of cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection commonly known as 'Black Fungus', has triggered panic among many. The fungal infection may turn fatal if not cared for as it weakens immune system of a COVID-19 affected person.
Following the rise in number of cases, the ICMR has released an evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease.
What is mucormycosis?
Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is one of the post-coronavirus complications which has been observed in patients. It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens.
Fatal Black Fungus Infection Symptoms
- Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose
- Fever
- Headache
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath
- Bloody vomits
- Altered mental status
Black fungus warning amid COVID-19 patients gets louder
Fatal Black Fungus Infection Predisposition
- Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus
- Immunosuppression by steroids
- Prolonged ICU stay
- Co-morbidities - post transplant/malignancy
- Voriconazole therapy
Fatal Black Fungus Infection DO'S
- Control hyperglycemia
- Monitor blood glucose level post COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics
- Use steroid judiciously - correct timing, correct dose and duration
- Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy
- Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously
Fatal Black Fungus Infection DON'TS
- Do not miss warning signs and symptoms
- Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID-19 patients on immunomodulators
- Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate (KOH staining & microscopy, culture, MALDITOF), for detecting fungal etiology
- Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis
How To Prevent Fatal Black Fungus Infection
- Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites
- Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure
- Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath
Fatal Black Fungus Infection: When To Suspect
- Sinusitis - nasal blockade or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheek bone One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling
- Blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate
- Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement
- Blurred or double vision with pain; fever, skin lesion; thrombosis & necrosis (eschar)
- Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms
Fatal Black Fungus Infection: How to Manage
- Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis
- Reduce steroids (if patient is still on) with aim to discontinue rapidly
- Discontinue immunomodulating drugs
- No antifungal prophylaxis needed
- Extensive Surgical Debridement - to remove all necrotic materials
Fatal Black Fungus Infection: Medical Treatment
- Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line)
- Maintain adequate systemic hydration
- Infuse normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion
- Antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks (follow guidelines)
- Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression