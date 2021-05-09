Fatal black fungus infection: Do's, don'ts; All you need to know

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 09: The rising number of cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection commonly known as 'Black Fungus', has triggered panic among many. The fungal infection may turn fatal if not cared for as it weakens immune system of a COVID-19 affected person.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Following the rise in number of cases, the ICMR has released an evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease.

    What is mucormycosis?

    Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is one of the post-coronavirus complications which has been observed in patients. It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection Symptoms

    • Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose
    • Fever
    • Headache
    • Coughing
    • Shortness of breath
    • Bloody vomits
    • Altered mental status

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection Predisposition

    • Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus
    • Immunosuppression by steroids
    • Prolonged ICU stay
    • Co-morbidities - post transplant/malignancy
    • Voriconazole therapy

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection DO'S

    • Control hyperglycemia
    • Monitor blood glucose level post COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics
    • Use steroid judiciously - correct timing, correct dose and duration
    • Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy
    • Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection DON'TS

    • Do not miss warning signs and symptoms
    • Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID-19 patients on immunomodulators
    • Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate (KOH staining & microscopy, culture, MALDITOF), for detecting fungal etiology
    • Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis

    How To Prevent Fatal Black Fungus Infection

    • Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites
    • Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure
    • Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection: When To Suspect

    • Sinusitis - nasal blockade or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheek bone One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling
    • Blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate
    • Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement
    • Blurred or double vision with pain; fever, skin lesion; thrombosis & necrosis (eschar)
    • Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection: How to Manage

    • Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis
    • Reduce steroids (if patient is still on) with aim to discontinue rapidly
    • Discontinue immunomodulating drugs
    • No antifungal prophylaxis needed
    • Extensive Surgical Debridement - to remove all necrotic materials

    Fatal Black Fungus Infection: Medical Treatment

    • Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line)
    • Maintain adequate systemic hydration
    • Infuse normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion
    • Antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks (follow guidelines)
    • Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression
    Story first published: Sunday, May 9, 2021, 19:45 [IST]
