Fatal black fungus infection: Do's, don'ts; All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 09: The rising number of cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection commonly known as 'Black Fungus', has triggered panic among many. The fungal infection may turn fatal if not cared for as it weakens immune system of a COVID-19 affected person.

Following the rise in number of cases, the ICMR has released an evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease.

What is mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is one of the post-coronavirus complications which has been observed in patients. It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Fatal Black Fungus Infection Symptoms

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Headache

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Altered mental status

Black fungus warning amid COVID-19 patients gets louder

Fatal Black Fungus Infection Predisposition

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression by steroids

Prolonged ICU stay

Co-morbidities - post transplant/malignancy

Voriconazole therapy

Fatal Black Fungus Infection DO'S

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics

Use steroid judiciously - correct timing, correct dose and duration

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

Fatal Black Fungus Infection DON'TS

Do not miss warning signs and symptoms

Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID-19 patients on immunomodulators

Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate (KOH staining & microscopy, culture, MALDITOF), for detecting fungal etiology

Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis

How To Prevent Fatal Black Fungus Infection

Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites

Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure

Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath

Fatal Black Fungus Infection: When To Suspect

Sinusitis - nasal blockade or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheek bone One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

Blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate

Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement

Blurred or double vision with pain; fever, skin lesion; thrombosis & necrosis (eschar)

Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms

Fatal Black Fungus Infection: How to Manage

Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis

Reduce steroids (if patient is still on) with aim to discontinue rapidly

Discontinue immunomodulating drugs

No antifungal prophylaxis needed

Extensive Surgical Debridement - to remove all necrotic materials



Fatal Black Fungus Infection: Medical Treatment

Install peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line)

Maintain adequate systemic hydration

Infuse normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion

Antifungal therapy, for at least 4-6 weeks (follow guidelines)

Monitor patients clinically and with radio-imaging for response and to detect disease progression