Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA carries accident victim on his back inside hospital

BJP MLA Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of Sadar assembly constituency of Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh carried an accident victim on his back inside the emergency ward of Lohia hospital.

The incident took place on Friday after three men on two motorbikes rammed into another bicycle near Bhimsen market on Farrukhabad-Fatehgarh road and were lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

When Dwivedi was on the way, he saw the victims from his car, he immediately stopped his vehicle and with help of his men and gunmen, carried the three victims in two cars.

After reaching the hospital, the minister carried one of the victim on his back inside the hospital. The victims were identified as Arvind Singh Chauhan of Nagla Pritam village, Rishab of Nagla Deen and Rameshwar Singh of Awas Vikas Colony.

OneIndia News