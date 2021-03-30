YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 30: National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

    Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

    Farooq Abdullah

    "My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar, who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.

    Maharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deathsMaharashtra: 3,144 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    "I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added

    More FAROOQ ABDULLAH News

    Read more about:

    farooq abdullah coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X