Farmers' tractor rally allowed to enter Delhi under strict vigil

New Delhi, Jan 24: The farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws have received conditional nod from the Delhi Police to hold their tractor rally on the Republic Day.

"Protesting farmers can enter Delhi but can't disturb the Republic Day parade," the Delhi Police said this evening, declaring that the tractor rally will begin after the day's traditional big parade on Rajpath, which terminates at the iconic Red Fort.

"For the security arrangements of the tractor rally, we will be providing required Police deployment realising that there are elements of threat to create disturbance in the rally," said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police.

Pathak claimed that over 300 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to disrupt the rally, reported PTI.

"There are inputs about the same from different agencies too," the police official added, without elaborating. "It will be a challenging task for us but the rally will be conducted amid tight security after the Republic Day parade is over."