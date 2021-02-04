Farmer protest: Don’t make it another Shaheen Bagh, Govt tells Opposition

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The BJP said in the Rajya Sabha that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament and the doors of the government were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably. The government also urged the Opposition parties not to run the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

BJP member, Bhubaneswar Kalita said that the benefits of these three important farm laws have started reaching more than 10 crore people and small farmers. There has been no reduction in the rights and facilities of the farmers. Through these agriculture reforms, the government has given new rights to the farmers, he also said.

The government is ready to discuss all issues... but my appeal to our friends, please do not make it another Shaheen Bagh," he also said. Kalita also added that Agriculture Minister, Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal have held multiple rounds of discussions on the issue.