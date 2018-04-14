Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma shot at in Mohali

Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and a friend were shot at by some unidentified assailants on Friday. Both are out of danger and are currently undergoing treatment in a private room in Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

The singer, who shot into fame with his song 'Gaal Nahin Kadhnai', was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.

Parmish Verma is a famous Punjabi singer with his smash hit 'Gaal ni kadni' having been viewed over 118 million times on YouTube.

Singham, which was first made in the southern film industry, followed by Bollywood, is now set to get a Punjabi remake with Parmish Verma in the lead role. It will release next year.

"Some unidentified persons fired shots at Parmish last night at Sector 91 in Mohali when he was returning home. A bullet hit his leg," Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal said.

The official said that the singer was out of danger.

A case has been registered in this regard, police said, adding that investigation was underway.

