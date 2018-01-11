'False bravado employed by Modi Govt to manage issues of National Security', says Congress

Briefing the media on January 11 on the issue of Chinese transgression, Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkansaid, "The Congress party has unequivocally supported our Armed Forces and the Government on issues of National Security; however, the recent attempt by China to foster a Doklam 2.0, this time in Arunachal Pradesh has raised serious concerns. Even though we commend our security forces that have timely prevented further road construction in the Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, last month; yet we want to caution the Government so that it remains more proactive to such transgressions."

Taking on the Modi Government he remarked, "False bravado, chest thumping and TV studio warfare are the tools employed by the Modi Government to manage the headlines when it comes to critical issues of National Security. But the reality and actuality of their tall claims are getting unravelled day by day. As the Modi Government completes 43 months in office, it has become increasingly evident that its directionless policies are harming India's strategic interests and compromising National Security."

He also listed ways in which the ruling government has compromised the National Security of India.

1. There was a marked increase in the number of Chinese transgressions into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2017- the Indian and Chinese armies were involved in a 73-day faceoff at Doklam on the Sikkim-Bhutan border. The number of faceoffs on the LAC also shot up by 48% last year.

2. Modi Government has reportedly scrapped the Rs 32,000-crore project to build 12 advanced minesweepers at the Goa Shipyard, at once striking a blow to both the Navy and its own Make in India plans in the Defence sector. Advanced minesweepers are specialized warships that detect, track and destroy underwater mines laid by enemy forces. Even as China actively partners with Pakistan to build the $54 Billion worth China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through Balochistan connecting the strategic Gwadar Port in the Arabian Sea which will base Chinese submarines, the Modi Government has reportedly shelved this important 'Minesweeper Project'.

3. Various recent news reports also indicate that India's Indigenous nuclear submarine INS Arihant has suffered major damage due to human error and has been 'left crippled' now for more than 10 months. The Defence Minister should clarify the factual matrix on INS Arihant and when will it start operationalizing again.

4. Apart from that, news stories about the Indian Army looking to shut down the Rs 5,000-crore 'high-tech soldier' programme called the Battlefield Management System (BMS) project is also a serious cause of concern. This project was meant to network the Army's combat units and digitally interlink fighting soldiers, "providing them a common tactical picture in the battlefields of the future".

5. Congress Government had approved raising of 'Mountain Strike Corps' along the China border with 90,274 additional soldiers at a cost of Rs 64,678 Cr. Under Modi Government, it still lies in the lurch. The Indian National Congress has always maintained that there can be no political viewpoints on issues of National Security, and the sole criteria need to be "National Interest", which needs to protect at all costs.

He added, "The Congress party will support every endeavour to protect our borders, but the Government needs to be more proactive,"

OneIndia News