Fake Twitter handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India surfaces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: A Twitter with close to 31,000 followers claims that it is the official handle of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh UT India.

The account is not a verified one. The handle reads, official Twitter account of Gilgit-Baltistan, Ladakh (UT), India. The handle has been created in May 2020 and the amount follows 300, while is being followed by 31.4 k persons.

Fake: This is not India’s strategy to exit the lockdown

This is however a fake handle. The Union Territory of Ladakh has only official handles. They are @DIPR_Leh and @InformationDep4. The above mentioned handle is fake and the information it puts out cannot be treated as authentic.