Fake: PM Modi is not giving Rs 15,000 to all Indians

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: There is a message doing the rounds that states that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving all Indians Rs 15,000.

The message that is circulating in Hindi says that in these hard times the PM has decided to give all Indians Rs 15,000. Further, there is also a link attached to the message. Once you click on the link, it urges you to fill a form with your name, phone number, address and pin code.

Fake News Buster

It further goes on to say, fill the form and claim your Rs 15,000. Below there is a ticker that claims that over a lakh people have reaped this benefit. The link has been activated on a website called pm15000rs.blogspot.com.

This is fake and no such announcement has been made by the government. The PM during his address to the nation made no such announcement. He only extended the lockdown until May 3.

Further, all sources that we checked with said that this is fake news and the website on which the link has been activated is dubious.