  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: No military lockdown of Mumbai, Pune announced

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 27: There is a message on the social media that claims that Mumbai and Pune would be under military lockdown.

    Fake: No military lockdown of Mumbai, Pune announced

    Entire Mumbai, Pune would be under military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday. So please stock everything. Groceries, vegetables. City will be handed over to Army. Only milk and medicine will be available. Maharashtra Government meeting is going on and total shut down will be announced anytime soon, the message also read.

    Fake: Indian Army has no plans of creating a Himachal Regiment

    This is a fake message and there is no proposal to impose a shut down of Mumbai and Pune with the military overseeing it. Do not worry, all essential supplies will be available and movement will continue as per the lockdown guidelines, the government has clarified.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster mumbai pune

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue