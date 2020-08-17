YouTube
    Fake: Man in burqa held for waving Pakistan flag is not an RSS activist

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: A video of a man removing his burqa in front of policemen has gone viral on the social media.

    A tweet says that the man in the video is an RSS man. He had removed his burqa and waved the Pakistan flag to defame Muslims.

    Fake: Man in burqa held for waving Pakistan flag is not an RSS activist

    The video was posted by Raju Upman, who claims that he is a Congress worker. The tweet in Hindi roughly translates to. ' this RSS man was waving a Pakistan flag wearing a burqa.

    However this claim is fake. The man in the video was arrested while trying to smuggle liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. He had put on a burqa to disguise himself. A report in NTV Telugu said that the burqa clad man was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for smuggling liquor from Telangana. This incident took place at the Panchalingala check post in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

    Read more about:

    fake news buster rss

    Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 11:22 [IST]
