YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cabinet expansion
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata to be probed by ED

    By
    |

    Kolkata, July 09: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has decided to probe the dubious COVID vaccination camps in Kolkata, sources said on Friday.

    The matter is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department, which has already arrested nine persons, including fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb who masterminded the fraud.

    Fake COVID-19 vaccination camp in Kolkata to be probed by ED

    "The ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) over the matter. The ED will probe the money laundering angle, if there is any," a source in the investigative agency said.

    Deb was arrested in June for masquerading as the joint commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and operating dubious immunisation camps in different parts of the city.

    Eight of his associates were arrested during the course of the investigation as police included the charge of an attempt to murder along with other sections of the IPC against them.

    More VACCINATION News  

    Read more about:

    vaccination

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 14:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X