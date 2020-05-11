  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Central Govt employees not to face pay cut of 30 per cent

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 11: A claim was made by a news channel that the government was planning on cutting salaries of Central Government employees by 30 per cent.

    Fake: Central Govt employees not to face pay cut of 30 per cent

    The report said that 30 per cent salary cut proposal on the table as government mulls Central staff pay cut. Pay cut mulled in a graded manner. Grade-D and contractual staff to be exempted from this pay cut, the report also said.

    fake news buster

    The Ministry of Finance clarified that there is no proposal under consideration of government for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. This reporting some sections of the media have no basis and are false the ministry also said.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster central government employees

    Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X