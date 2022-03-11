YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fadnavis has a guarantee for Maharashtra after BJP wins four states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Mar 11: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis today expressed confidence that his party will return to the helm in Maharashtra with full majority after the 2024 assembly polls as the state is "destined to see change of power".

    Fadnavis has a guarantee for Maharashtra after BJP wins four states

    On the Assembly poll results in four states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa - where the BJP retained power, Mr Fadnavis said "Modi magic" turned the much-hyped anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency, PTI reported.

    The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who was BJP's election in-charge for Goa, was speaking to reporters at the Vidhan Bhavan, state's legislature complex in Mumbai, on his return to Maharashtra.

    "Maharashtra is now destined to see change of power. BJP will form its own government with full majority in 2024," he said.

    The Shiv Sena, which was one of the oldest allies of the BJP, had forged an unlikely alliance with the NCP and the Congress after the 2019 Maharashtra polls to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, after parting ways with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post.

    "The results in four states have once again proven that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader in the country. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crore and in the last 37 years, for the first time, a party has retained power in the state... Modi magic turned the much hyped anti-incumbency into pro-incumbency," he said.

    When asked about the BJP's next goal, Mr Fadnavis said, "Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the target for us now. We want to rescue the civic body from the clutches of corruption." The Mumbai civic body is currently ruled by the Shiv Sena.

    Devendra Fadnavis
    Know all about
    Devendra Fadnavis

    (PTI)

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 devendra fadnavis bjp maharashtra politics

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 16:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X