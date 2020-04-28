Fact check: Is government going to cut allowance of Central Govt employees?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: A news report in Hindi claiming that the government has proposed to cut the LTC has created panic among the Central government employees.

The report claims that the government is readying a proposal to cut various allowance including, LTC, leave encashment during LTC or leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement.

The Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the reporter's interpretation was based on an interpretation of the Department of Expenditure's order dated April 8, 2020. He filed the news based on his own assumptions and without cross verification of facts from anyone in the DoPT or Ministry of Finance.

Fake News Buster

These payments will be paid as per existing norms the Ministry also said.